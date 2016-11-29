Property registrations dip

more-in

Stating that there was no chance of meeting the annual target fixed for financial year 2016-17 by the State government, the Uttar Pradesh Stamps and Registration Department has urged it to slash circle rates.

The demonetisation move has hit the State exchequer hard, as registration of apartments and other property transactions have crashed. Gautam Budh Nagar has barely met 20 per cent of its November target till date.

Expected to fall further

Despite the government accepting old notes for property registrations till November 23, there is hardly any rush at the district registry office. Officials said registrations are expected to dip further.

Department Assistant Inspector General S.K. Singh told The Hindu that the Registration Department had failed to achieve even 20 per cent of November’s target of Rs.159 crore. “For 2015-16, the target was Rs.1,800 crore. We achieved a revenue of Rs.2,000 crore, an increase of 11 per cent. The target for 2016-17 is Rs.2,223.6 crore. So far, we have not even achieved 40 per cent of the target. With just four months left in the financial year, there is no chance of meeting it,” Mr. Singh said.

Under the current circumstances, he said there are only two ways to meet the target. “Either the government slashes circle rates or reduces the target. Reducing circle rates will bring relief to home-buyers, but hit the exchequer badly,” he said.

“The government has announced that people can get their property registered using old currency notes. The registration fee is Rs.20,000 and the exemption is available till December 15.”

