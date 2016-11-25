Delhi

Projects affected: DJB chairperson

Ongoing water and sewage infrastructure projects have been affected by demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes, said Delhi Jal Board chairperson Kapil Mishra on Thursday.

Massive setback

After reviewing the DJB’s ongoing works, Mr. Mishra said the withdrawal of high-denomination notes had led to a “massive setback” as petty contractors and labourers had been the worst-hit.

“The availability of labour has been hit. As a result, all workshop-related activities and repair works have almost stalled. The next 10 days are very crucial. If the cash crunch continues, all projects will come to a standstill,” Mr. Mishra said after a review meeting, that was attended by all DJB chief engineers.

Bank staff occupied

Mr. Mishra added that new projects have also been affected as bank guarantees and earnest money needed for tenders were not being processed quickly since the staff there was occupied with demonetisation-related work.

He said if the situation remains the same for a month, the DJB’s preparations for the summer would be affected.

