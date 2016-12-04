Proceedings of probe panel made public

more-in

The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Saturday opened to the media one of its most significant committee proceedings — those regarding the probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

Three former cricketers, including former BJP member Kirti Azad and Bishan Singh Bedi, deposed before a Delhi Assembly-appointed nine-member committee in connection with the probe into the city’s cricket and hockey bodies.

“Unprecedented”

The move is said to be “unprecedented” as it is perhaps the first time in the country that the proceedings of any probe committee was opened to the media by a State Assembly. Four meetings of the committee had been held already and the fifth one’s proceedings were opened to the media on Saturday.

During his deposition, Mr. Azad, whose wife recently joined the AAP, alleged “financial irregularities” in the DDCA during the tenure of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as its president.

‘Provide proof’

The committee has asked Mr. Azad to provide all documents that substantiate the allegations. The is to submit its report by the sixth session of the Assembly. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta alleged that the move to make the proceedings public was only to “defame” the Union Finance Minister.