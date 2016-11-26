Probe ordered into ration card irregularities

more-in

The Delhi government on Friday ordered an inquiry into complaints of irregularities during the transfer of old ration cards to new ones following implementation of the National Food Security Act, 2013.

Food and Supplies Minister Imran Hussain ordered the inquiry after a verification exercise revealed a mismatch in details on some cards.

“Following the verification exercise conducted by the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Mr. Hussain has directed a thorough inquiry to be conducted within 10 days and responsibility of the officials concerned fixed,” an official statement read.

“Vigilance cases will be initiated against those who committed gross irregularities. FIRs will be filed, if required,” it added.

Door-to-door survey

The Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department will now conduct a door-to-door survey to cross-check cards.

The Minister, meanwhile, has said that the exercise should not see card holders being harassed.

He also said that in case card holders are not found to be genuine, lists mentioning information like ‘not found residing’, ‘house locked’, ‘address not traceable’, and ‘mismatch in name’ be prepared.