Principal held for accepting bribe

The principal of a government school in east Delhi’s Old Seemapuri was on Thursday caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) while allegedly accepting bribe from a teacher.

According to an ACB official, accused Jitender Kumar had demanded the bribe to clear the teacher’s salary dues amounting to Rs.50-60 lakh.

“The principal had initially demanded a 20 per cent share of the dues from Subhash, the school’s drawing teacher, but later settled for Rs.50,000. The complainant agreed to pay the amount in five instalments of Rs.10,000 each,” said the official. On Thursday, Subhash was to pay the first instalment, but instead of paying the amount, he approached the ACB. A trap was laid, and the accused was arrested,” the official said.

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Mr. Kumar. Investigation into the case is on.