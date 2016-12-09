Preserving books, treasuring legacy

more-in

Pride and smiles on the faces of library workers welcomed visitors to the Delhi Literary Heritage Fest on Friday. The event was held to commemorate 100 years of the Hardayal Municipal Heritage Public Library in Chandni Chowk.

The event commenced with a panel discussion on ‘Dil Aur Kitab,’ hosted by library member-secretary Shobha Vijender and moderated by Vartika Nanda.

Panelists, including Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani, poet Ashok Chakradhar, the Mayors of the three municipal corporations of Delhi, pondered over the dwindling importance of reading in this fast-paced era of technology. Ms. Irani announced a sum of Rs.5 lakh for the development of the library.

The untiring efforts of library workers to sustain it for a century were also applauded.

Poetry recitals and shayari on bibliophilia and human bonds featured prominently throughout the discussion. While the panel encouraged the use of modern techniques for learning, it urged the audience to pick up a book to read and visit libraries.

Panelist Lavlin Thadani, who filmed a documentary on the library’s 100 years, emphasised on reading “actual books” rather than “books”.

“Don’t just read on your Kindle. Feel the touch of a real book in your hands and leave your impressions on it,” she said.

The discussion ended with a rock show by Indian Ocean.

A collection of carefully preserved antiquarian books and manuscripts in Hindi, Persian, Sanskrit and Urdu were on display for visitors, including the oldest English book in the library — a book by T.H. Efquier printed in 1634.

“This library’s story isn’t a hidden one… People know that this building and its people have faced their share of trials and tribulations,” said Rajendra Singh, the book preservator at the library for nearly 28 years.

He demonstrated at an exhibition stall the methods used to safeguard ancient books using chemical and natural substances. “The preservation work has been quite slow due to shortage of funds. I haven’t received my salary in over six months now,” he added.

Another stall illustrated the process of digitisation of books.

Non-government organisation Rekhta has been digitising the library’s collections for free. So far, 1,500 of 26,000 books have been digitised. The process may take up to three years.

(The writer is an intern with The Hindu)