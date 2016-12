more-in

: The Capital saw the number of electricity consumers increase in the last financial year, while the amount of power consumed went down.

According to the handbook, the total number of power consumers went up by over 2 lakh, from 50.44 lakh in 2014-2015 to 52.63 lakh in 2015-2016. Of these connections, 42.89 lakh were domestic, 8.71 lakh were commercial and 52,308 were industrial.