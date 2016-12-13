Political dispute could stall mohalla clinic initiative: Lancet

more-in

The sparring between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made it to the prestigious medical journal, The Lancet, which in its latest issue praised the ‘mohalla clinics’- a flagship programme run by AAP government-- but warned that the “political dispute” could stall the progress of an otherwise beneficial programme.

Authored by Dinesh C. Sharma, a senior health journalist, the article sates, “Although some States have studied the model and are keen to replicate it, scaling it up in Delhi to 1,000 clinics by the year-end has been caught up in a political dispute.”

The Delhi government intended to open 1,000 mohalla clinics by the end of the year, but the deadline could not be met.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has accused the central government of creating roadblocks to the expansion plan after Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung rejected a proposal to open clinics inside school premises.

Threat to programme

“I feel that politics is now threatening the expansion of mohalla clinics. The ruling party does not want this programme to succeed. I recently met with the Karnataka Health Minister who said they are trying a similar model. Many States have approached us to copy this model, but it seems like it is good enough for other States but not for Delhi,” said Mr. Jain.

Mohalla clinics were started by the Delhi government with an aim to provide free primary healthcare to all. According to the Delhi government, nearly 2,500 patients are treated every day at 106 mohalla clinics across the city. The mohalla clinics were started to address the shortage of doctors in the city, while ensuring that patients do not overburden government hospitals with illnesses that could be treated at a primary healthcare facility.

Fragmented system

“Delhi, with a population of 16 million, has a fragmented health system, run by multiple state and central government agencies, municipal corporations as well as a range of private providers. The health system of the Delhi government alone has 36 hospitals (10,000 beds), 185 dispensaries and a dozen of other facilities, catering for 33 million outpatient visits every year,” states The Lancet article and goes on to add that “without political consensus on the benefits of the clinics, efforts to improve health coverage in Delhi could well stall.”