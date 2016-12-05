Police teams sent to Lucknow to nab accused

more-in

: Delhi Police teams are camping in Lucknow and other areas to arrest the five absconding accused in connection with the alleged gang-rape of an American woman at a five-star hotel in New Delhi in April.

Confirming the development, a senior police officer on Sunday said they were hopeful of nabbing the accused soon. The prime accused is a tourist guide, while the others include two staffers of the hotel, a cousin of the guide, and a driver.

Locations traced

“We have traced their locations. The guide is suspected to be in Lucknow. Our teams are camping there, and we are hopeful that he will be arrested soon,” said a police officer.

A police team may also go to the United States to meet record the victim’s statement. The timing of the visit is yet to be finalised.

The victim, a 25-year-old resident of Pennsylvania, had alleged that the men made her consume a sedated drink and then took turns to rape her.

Soon after the incident, the woman left the country. She later approached the Delhi Police with the help of an NGO.

The woman’s statement was mailed to the police on Saturday, after which an FIR was registered.