Police remand of ex-MLA’s son extended

: A court here on Tuesday extended till December 2 the police remand of Amanmani Tripathi, the son of former Uttar Pradesh MLA Amarmani Tripathi, in connection with the murder of his wife.

Nod to CBI plea

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satish Kumar Arora allowed the CBI plea to quiz Amanmani for three more days. Earlier in the day, the investigating agency produced the accused before the court on expiry of his three days’ police custody.

The CBI sought extension of custody, submitting that “custodial interrogation is required to unearth the entire conspiracy”.

Counsel for the accused, Khalil Ansari, opposed the CBI plea submitting that his client had already been questioned for three days and that, therefore, no further custodial interrogation was required.

Wife’s death

The probe agency had arrested Amanmani on November 25. Sara, the accused’s wife, had reportedly died in a car accident in Firozabad on a National Highway in July last year. The victim’s mother had lodged a case against Amanmani in Firozabad. Later, the case was transferred to the CBI. Amanmani has denied the allegations.

Madhumita murder case

Amanmani’s father is currently serving life imprisonment in the Madhumita Shukla murder case.