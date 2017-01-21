Police hike reward for information on Najeeb

more-in

After failing to achieve any breakthrough in tracing missing Jawaharlal Nehru University Najeeb Ahmed, the police on Friday hiked the reward to ₹10 lakh for anyone sharing information that might help them to find him.

The police had initially announced a reward of ₹50,000, which was later increased to ₹1 lakh, then again doubled to ₹2 lakh. In November, the amount was hiked to ₹5lakh.

Hoping for the best

A police officer said it was hoped that by increasing the amount of the reward, people might come forward to help the investigators.

Twenty-seven-year old Najeeb had left the campus on October 15, a day after he had had a scuffle with members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

There has been no news on him ever since.

The police had claimed that the auto-rickshaw in which Najeeb had left the campus had taken him to Jamia Milia Islamia. There is, however, nothing on record to corroborate this.

Search continues

Najeeb’s mother had also approached the Delhi High Court to seek its intervention in the matter, following which a massive search on the campus was launched. That, however, failed to bring about any progress.

To investigate the case, a Special Investigation Team from the south district was formed. Later, the matter was transferred to the Crime Branch.

Both the units did not achieve any breakthrough.