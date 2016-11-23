Plea in HC against cap on daily withdrawals

more-in

A businessman approached the Delhi High Court on Tuesday pleading that the Centre be directed to remove the cap on amount of daily withdrawals following the demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes.

‘Affecting right to livelihood’

“A reading of the notification shows that Clause 2 (VI) was intended for cash deposits, which were to be tendered between November 9 and December 30. This clause as well as the notification has no connection with the bank deposits, which were made prior to November 8,” the plea, filed by Delhi resident Ashok Sharma, said.

“On account of the notification, there is no normal banking transaction available, so Mr. Sharma has been unable to carry out his business and Clause 2 (VI) of the notification has affected his right to livelihood,” Mr. Sharma’s lawyer said.

Under the older clause 2(vi), the weekly withdrawal limit from the banks was Rs.20,000, while the daily limit was Rs.10,000. Later, the weekly limit was increased to Rs.24,000 and the daily limit was scrapped. From the ATMs, the daily limit is Rs.2,000.

The plea said the government’s action was “arbitrary and unconstitutional”.