Plays to highlight women’s issues

more-in

: Theatre groups and non-profit organisations across the city are going to use art and culture to commemorate December 16, which marks four years since the ‘Nirbhaya’ rape case took place in the city. Most of these events have a two-fold purpose: paying a tribute to ‘Nirbhaya’ as well as using the symbolism that the day holds to reiterate the call for establishing an egalitarian environment which ensures security to women.

While ‘Ek Thi Nirbhaya’, a play which is to be re-enacted this year after a successful run in 2015, is an exact depiction of the events of the crime, other plays focus on the issues women face in India.

With a pinch of humour

Take ‘Gang of Girls’, a play that celebrates women’s women’s sexuality and freedom through the medium of humour.

“Our play serves as a reminder to the audience about the heinous crime that shook the nation while also ensuring that nothing in the presentation seems like a plea for sympathy,” said Happy Ranajit, the director of the play.

Non-profit organisations Working Women’s Network and Siksha have been working towards solving issues of gender discrimination and violence against women. On December 16, they will host ‘Narinama-The Story of Gender Justice’, a 24-hour campaign that will provide a platform to female voices across the country through panel discussions, exhibitions, theatre, music and dance.

Challenging norms

The campaign is to include ‘Uncivilised Daughters’, a student-led initiative that will challenge popular notions of womanhood, societal norms and the standards of beauty and behaviour that a woman is expected to uphold.

(The writer is an intern with The Hindu)