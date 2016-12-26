Placement agency owner held in domestic help abuse case

more-in

The owner of a placement agency has been arrested in connection with the alleged physical abuse of a 24-year-old domestic help.

The woman, who hails from West Bengal, is currently recuperating at a hospital. The agency owner, Ganesh Burman, was arrested after his office in Patel Nagar was raided on Sunday.

Another arrest likely

The police said the owner of another placement agency, a woman who had entered into a nexus with Burman, exploited women from West Bengal on the pretext of getting them jobs in the Capital. The woman in question, who is currently in Kolkata, is likely to be arrested as well.

“We suspect that they have employed more women, who are being exploited. We are going through the documents seized. He [Burman] would receive payments from the employers and keep it with himself, even as the domestic help was made to work and endure torture” said a senior police officer.

In this case, Burman had charged Rs.35,000 as commission when the victim was hired in June. It is alleged that he also concealed from them a medical condition, which caused the woman weakness. But despite this, she was made to work.

Missing complaint

The employers made her leave the house on December 16 and Burman initially got a missing complaint registered. Three days later, he went back to the police and claimed that the woman was a victim of torture at the hands of her employer.

The officer added that the employer had tortured the woman, but mentioned that Burman chose to report it only when the responsibility fell on him after she was abandoned by her employer. He added that earlier, too, the woman had been hired by a family in Kirti Nagar through Burman. Back then, she had been forced to quit.

Admitted on Dec 19

The woman had contacted the placement agency on December 16 to report the abuse, after which she was taken away. She was admitted to a hospital on December 19.

“She had been subjected to extreme torture and abuse, and is presently bed-ridden. Her condition is horrifying and she had several marks of abuse on her body. She complained of being beaten with iron rods,” DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal had said after meeting her.