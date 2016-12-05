Physiotherapists protest

more-in

Demand statutory council, inclusion in National Health Commission

The members of the Indian Association of Physiotherapists (IAP) held a protest march on Sunday demanding the establishment of a statutory council for physiotherapy on the lines of the Medical Council of India, Dental Council of India and Nursing Council of India.

Demands

“We demand the establishment of a central physiotherapy council and inclusion in the National Health Commission. Till date, no central council for physiotherapy has been established to regulate the profession in the country and look into our professional issues,” said IAP president Umasankar Mohanty.

“We have submitted several memorandums to the authorities and elected representatives concerned, but in vain. Whether the NDA government or the UPA government, none of them took any action or initiatives for us so far,” he added.

IAP member Sanjiv Jha added the protesters hoped to draw the attention of the Centre towards the need for a central physiotherapy council at the earliest for betterment of society at large.

“A physiotherapy council will help establish proper standard for the profession, practice and education. Regularisation of the system of registration, recognition, standard and quality of education in physiotherapy will help weed out unprofessional practices or quackery in physiotherapy by untrained professional, Mr. Jha added.