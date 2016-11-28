Photos with a green conscience

more-in

A month-long photography festival will focus on the theme of sustainable development

The indoor and outdoor spaces at the India Habitat Centre (IHC) in the Capital, as well as Jor Bagh and Mandi House metro stations, will play host to a month-long photography festival on the theme of sustainable development.

“Habitat Photosphere”

The festival, which is part of a year-long initiative called “Habitat Photosphere,” will culminate in an exhibition titled “Panchtattvas: The Road Ahead”.

Panchtattva denotes the five elements of the universe: earth, water, fire, air and aether.

The exhibition will feature photographic works and photo-based installations by the winners of the Photosphere award — Harikrishna Katragadda, Monica Tiwari, Shraddha Borawake and K. R. Sunil.

Works of mentors

and mentees

The four awardees were mentored by photographers Parthiv Shah, Bandeep Singh, Prabir Purkayastha and Aditya Arya respectively.

The mentors will also showcase their work alongside the works of their mentees

The event, conceptualised and curated by Alka Pande, will also include a film festival on sustainability curated by Nitin Donde, treasure hunts, curated walks, and show and tell sessions.

Workshops

Also scheduled throughout December are a series of interactive and educative workshops by photographers.

Ms. Pande will present an animation work on the Ganga, artist Ashim Ghosh will have a light-based installation titled “Illume” on view, while Swiss artist Ursula Biemann will show a video work called “Deep Weather”.

India Habitat Centre director Rakesh Kacker said the centre has always been a vibrant space and model of sustainability.

He added that it was only natural that these two spheres — photography and sustainability — come together under one umbrella.

Ms. Pande said “Photosphere” seeks to address the seminal concern of sustainable development in the world using democratic and the immediate medium of visual culture.

“We are a festival with a green conscience evoking the ‘bhaav’ of sustainable development across all genres of photography. The month-long exhibition will act as signpost for the nation, urging the nation to ruminate on environmental issues, a matter of critical importance, through the lens of photography,” Ms. Pande added.

To be inagurated by Shyam Benegal

The event, to be inaugurated by veteran film director Shyam Benegal, will turn the IHC into a multi-layered art gallery.

The month-long festival will begin from December 1.