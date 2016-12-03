Petrol pumps see long lines, pay day rush continues

more-in

Banks run out of cash by noon, drivers forced to wait hours for fuel as thousands try to use up their old Rs.500 notes on last day to avail of exemption

Long queues were seen at ATMs, banks and petrol stations across Delhi on Friday as people either lined up to withdraw their salaries or took advantage of the last day to use old Rs.500 notes at the pumps.

Though the lines at the ATMs and banks disappeared by the second half of the day — as they ran out of cash — queues at petrol pumps continued to get longer throughout Friday and well into the night.

Many drivers complained of having to wait several hours at petrol stations located on arterial routes due to a lack of adequate POS machines, while others complained that transactions were taking longer than usual due to many paying in old Rs.500 notes.

‘No loose change’

“I had to wait for half-an-hour at a petrol pump near Pragati Maidan because there was a large queue there even at 1 p.m. The staff was refusing to return loose change and demanding that drivers get fuel for the entire amount they were paying in cash, especially in Rs.500 notes,” said Sukhwinder Singh, 45, a transporter.

Avinash Dutta, 35, complained of slow POS machines at most petrol pumps.

“There was a huge queue outside a petrol pump near my office in Connaught Place when I visited around lunch time. An attendant I know there told me it was because a lot of people were paying by card and that was slowing the bank servers,” said the chartered accountant.

When he left office around 5.30 p.m., Mr. Dutta complained that he was delayed yet again at the same petrol pump but this time because the drivers in front of him were getting their tanks refuelled for large amounts.

“In the evening, the five cars in front of me got their fuel tanks refilled to the brim because the petrol pump attendants were refusing to make change for Rs.500 notes,” Mr. Dutta addded.

Withdrawing salaries

Meanwhile, those trying to withdraw their salaries also faced a harrowing time.

“I stood in line from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. I have started standing in line every other day instead of going for my morning walks,” said Rajnish Raman, a retired government employee.

“We thought that the cash will increase in banks but I don’t see that happening. The situation is kind of same. We were being shooed way from banks earlier, and the same is happening even now,” said Ajay Gupta, an MNC employee.

People running low on their office leaves had to resort to taking turns in order to withdraw cash from ATMs.

“One day my wife goes, and next day my son goes to stand in the line,” said Rakesh Kumar, who works at a shop in Safdarjung Enclave.

‘Need small-value notes’

People are trying to shift to cards and e-payment services for transactions but face problems when it comes to making payments in small shops for daily needs.

“We cannot pay for auto and buses through card or e-wallet. We need cash of lower denominations, which is not available,” said Pramod Sharma, who was in line at an ATM on Rajiv Chowk metro station.

While everyone is trying to shift to online transactions, auto drivers are still struggling with the concept.

“My earning has decreased but I do not think Paytm or any other platform can be trusted. I am going to stick to cash payments only,” says Harihar Tiwari, an auto driver in Saket.

E-payments

Some companies have started using e-payment services to procure necessities.

“I have been paying for office supplies through e-wallet. The best thing is that I am getting a lot of cash-backs through this,” said Amitek Sinha, head of digital strategy at a private firm.

(Deeksha is an intern with The Hindu)