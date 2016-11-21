Petrol pumps come to the rescue

more-in

: Following the Union government’s decision to dispense cash through petrol pumps across the country to deal with queues outside banks, six petrol pumps in the Millennium City have started the facility. Four of these stations are in rural areas.

While the four petrol pumps belong to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the others belong to Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), said District Food and Supplies Controller Dilawar Singh.

Nishant Tripathi, the IOC Gurugram sales officer, said the four stations dispensing cash were Bhanu Fuels, Darbaripur village; Bhavi Petro, Badha village; Rajesh Filling Station, Jamalpur village; and Fuel Nation, Ardee City. “The present cash limit for distribution at the petrol pumps has been fixed at Rs.1 lakh per day. While Bhanu and Rajesh petrol pumps have not seen much demand, the ATMs at Bhavi petrol pump encountered glitches,” said Mr. Tripathi.

In demand

The Fuel Nation petrol pump has witnessed huge demand, though. While on the first day it exhausted the Rs.1-lakh limit, Rs.44,000 and Rs.56,000 were dispensed on Saturday and Sunday.

While the maximum cash limit was Rs.2,000 per card, many of those coming to the petrol pump were seeking lesser amounts to avoid Rs.2,000 notes. “If I go for Rs.2,000, I will end up getting the Rs.2,000 note. No one offers change for it,” said Vikas, a customer.

Mr. Tripathi said three more IOC petrol pumps had submitted documents to banks to start the facility and permission was expected in a couple of days.