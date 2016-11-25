Petrol pumps are new hotspots

more-in

Private executives across the Capital said they took a break from work to add to the ATM queues on Thursday — the last day when old Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 were scheduled to be accepted at petrol pumps.

Though this deadline was extended till December 15, lines did not stop growing at commercial enclaves in Connaught Place, ITO, Preet Vihar, Gurgaon and Noida.

“I was hoping that the fuel in my vehicle would last till Sunday. I was planning to get the tank filled without having to wait in a queue. But I realised on Thursday that I was running dangerously low on petrol,” said Prabhjit Singh, a sales executive.

“Since I recently stood for half-an-hour at a petrol pump given the paucity of POS machines there, I decided to withdraw money from an ATM and pay for the fuel in cash, which is why I spent my lunch hour outside an ATM.”

Banker Ashish Sood said he too stood in a queue outside the ATM near his office. “I am supposed to head out for a trip on Sunday and I didn’t want to risk being delayed due to lines at petrol pumps. This is why I decided to queue up on Thursday,” he said.

Plastic money rules

“Many petrol pumps are seeing long lines because customers are paying by card and bank servers aren’t equipped to handle so many transactions,” Mr. Sood added.

Meanwhile, the government’s decision to allow old Rs.500 notes to be used for a while longer came as a welcome step for Dhruv Anand, a 27-year-old stock broker. “I thought I would have to camp outside a petrol pump to use the old Rs.500 notes. Thankfully there won’t be a queue since these notes will be accepted till December 15,” he said.

“They should have allowed both Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes at petrol pumps,” complained Rachit Sachdeva, an HR executive.