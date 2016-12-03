Permanent art finds a place in Delhi’s heart

more-in

The strains of heavy metal and the soft buzz of needles filled the air at the second edition of the “Heartwork Tattoo Festival,” which began here on Friday.

Venue packed

With 110 tattoo artists from around the world participating, and performances by bands and comedians, the three-day festival has once again given Delhi a glimpse of the international tattoo culture. From getting themselves inked to just spending time observing the artists at work, the venue was packed on Friday.

POS machines

For those interested in getting tattooed at the convention, there was one less worry as most artists were taking payments through debit or credit cards in view of the ongoing cash crisis.

Arvind Garg, one of the organisers of the convention, said most payments last year were made in cash.

“This time, most artists have POS machines to facilitate smooth transactions. People are willing to pay in cash as well, so the festival seems largely unaffected by demonetisation,” said Mr. Garg.

Experienced professionals

For those getting new tattoos on Friday, the convention was the culmination of a lot of planning. “I was looking forward to this festival to get another tattoo. My family was worried about potential infections, but the artists here are experienced professionals,” said Itisha Patel, who was getting tattooed at the event.

Like her family, many others are now gradually more comfortable with the idea of tattoos. “Gone are the old days of society not accepting tattoos… Artists are now looked up to, and are gaining fame and accolades,” said Sameer Patange of Kraayonz Tattoo Studios from Mumbai.

(The writer is an intern with The Hindu)