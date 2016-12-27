Pandav Nagar cash van heist solved; 3 arrested

check on crime: (Left) The cash recovered; the accused at the Delhi Police Headquarters. Photos: V. Sudershan | Photo Credit: V_Sudershan

: With the arrest of three persons, the Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have solved the recent cash van heist in Pandav Nagar where employees of a cash management company were robbed of Rs. 10 lakh.

Th accused have been identified as Bittoo (29), Rohit Nagar (19) and Sunny Sharma (22). A senior police officer said the trio had pulled off the robbery at gunpoint. Of the robbed amount, Rs. 9 lakh has been purportedly recovered from their possession.

Plan hatched

Bittoo, said to be the mastermind, had roped in the other two to execute the robbery. The police said Bittoo had decided to target cash vans as he thought the security measures provided during the transportation of cash were “vulnerable”.

The trio started conducting reconnaissance of their possible targets and zeroed in on this particular van by calculating the ease in terms of the distance of commute from one point to other and monitoring the activities of the crew.

A senior police officer said the accused had even factored in the manner in which cash vans were parked and whether one would be in a position to make an easy escape with money.

Motorcycle stolen

To execute the plan, they stole a motorcycle from Civil Lines and changed the numberplate with the help of Bittoo’s associate in Karawal Nagar.

On December 19, they followed a cash van through the day and tried to strike near Shakarpur, Laxmi Nagar and Nirman Vihar. However, they failed each time due to heavy crowds in the areas.

“Once the vehicle reached the Patparganj crossing, where the crowd was thinner, they opened fire to scare the guard,” said a senior police officer.

Nagar even then had a minor scuffle with the crew member carrying the cash bag and snatched it away, while Sharma held the driver and guard at gunpoint.

As they drove away towards Yamuna Pushta, the accused took out the cash from the bag and stuffed it in their pockets.

They later dumped the bag.

The bike, too, was abandoned on Sharma and Nagar’s insistence, said the police.

The accused later fled to Haridwar, but decided not to spend the money, mostly in new notes, as they wanted the rumours about embedded GPS chips to be dispelled firmly first.

Police on the trail

“We had formed four teams supervised by Additional DCP Sathiya Sundaram to track the men down. Based on inputs, a trap was laid outside a mall in east Delhi and the accused were nabbed,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Omvir Singh.