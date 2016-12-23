PMO orders reconstitution of search panel for AIIMS top job

more-in

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has ordered reconstitution of the search-cum-selection committee tasked with short-listing of names for the post of the director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) amid allegations of nepotism against some members of the panel.

Panel on DoPT guidelines

The antecedents of the applicants will be verified thoroughly before finalisation of names, sources in the Health Ministry said.

“The PMO had on Wednesday ordered reconstitution of the search-cum-selection committee based on the Department of Personnel and Training [DoPT] guidelines after certain issues concerning members of the panel were raised. Also, the DoPT had sought the PMO’s opinion regarding AIIMS president J. P. Nadda, who is also the Union Health Minister, chairing the panel,” a source said.

It is learnt that the move came after few applicants for the AIIMS top job accused some panel members of conflict of interest as they shared a close relationship with a particular candidate. They had also raised the issue of eligibility of promotee professors for the director’s post. “Some members of the panel have close a relationship with one of the candidates. This may lead to bias during the whole selection process,” alleged a senior AIIMS faculty member and a contender for the top job.

As per rules, the committee selects a name from the list of candidates, which is then sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by the Prime Minister, for final approval. A committee under the chairmanship of Mr. Nadda has been constituted and was supposed to meet on December 12. The meeting was postponed to December 17. However, the meeting has not yet taken place.

According to sources, 53 doctors, including 35 candidates from outside AIIMS, have applied for the post and the screening of applications is complete. Main contenders for the top post include V. K. Paul, the Head of Department, Paediatrics; Randeep Guleria, HOD, Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep Disorders; Alka Kriplani, HOD, Obstetrics and Gynaecology; A. B. Dey, HOD, Geriatric Medicine; and AIIMS Medical Superintendent D. K. Sharma. Current AIIMS director M. C. Misra is set to retire on January 31. — PTI