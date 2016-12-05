PM unmoved by people’s misery, says CM

more-in

: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unaffected by the miseries being faced by people due to demonetisation.

In a four-minute video message, Mr. Kejriwal said people were out of work because their employers did not have money to pay them, but Mr. Modi was not concerned about that.

“There is no cash. People are dying out of hunger, but Modiji is unmoved by all this,” said the Chief Minister.

‘Govt. clueless’

He further said the government was clueless about demonetisation and didn’t know when things would improve.

“The economy has been badly hit. Modiji says it is a matter of 50 days, while Finance Minister Arun Jaitleyji says it will take six to nine months. There’s a huge difference between the two,” he said.

Referring to Mr. Modi’s speech at a rally organised in Moradabad on Sunday, where he had said people’s hard work and sacrifice wouldn’t be in vain, the Chief Minister urged Mr. Modi to start sacrificing.

“Modiji, in your speech you said beggars were now accepting alms through cards. Then why isn’t the BJP doing so? Why is the BJP not disclosing its funding details?”

Mr Kejriwal also claimed that 92 percent of Aam Aadmi Party donations came through cheques, while the rest were deposited in cash in banks.

‘Disclose donation details’

“BJP receives more than 70 per cent of its funding through cash. I dare you to announce tomorrow that BJP will take donations only through cheques and cards, and will disclose all its donations details,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, he said the Prime Minister wanted people to organise their daughters’ weddings within Rs 2.5 lakh, while their party members spent in crores. He said Janardhan Reddy recently spent Rs. 500 crore on his daughter’s wedding, while Union Culture and Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma and Mr. Jaitley spent crores on their son and daughter’s weddings, respectively.

“Why such disparity? Our daughters are not special, and only kids of BJP’s men have all privileges. Couldn’t you [Modi] have set a precedent by asking your MLAs and MPs to organise weddings within Rs 2.5 lakh? AAP members and supporters can show you how to organise weddings within Rs. 1.5 lakh. ”

Change of clothes

He further said Mr. Modi changed his clothes five to six times in a day and travelled to different countries.

“You think people aren’t seeing all this? They will remember what you [Modi] have done to them.”

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister had visited Bawana Industrial Area to ‘understand’ the problems being faced by workers.