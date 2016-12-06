Over Rs.3,600 crore deficit expected

more-in

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation is headed for a deficit of thousands of crores of rupees in the next financial year, which happens to be an election year as well.

While presenting the budget proposals for 2017-18 at a special meeting of the Standing Committee on Monday, Commissioner Praveen Kumar Gupta said that the civic body was estimated to suffer a deficit of Rs.3,610 crore.

The north corporation has been in the red ever since it was created in 2012.

From a deficit of Rs.475 crore in 2014-15 to Rs.700 crore in 2015-16, the budgetary shortfall has grown over the years.

For 2016-17, Mr. Gupta said the estimated deficit would be Rs.2,754 crore.

Faced with a shortfall, the corporation has revised its proposed expenditure for this financial year from Rs.6,671 crore to Rs.4,660 crore, as per the Revised Budget Estimates for 2016-17 presented by Mr. Gupta.

For 2017-18, however, Mr. Gupta proposed an expenditure budget of Rs.7,199 crore, with sanitation getting 22 per cent of the total budget, followed by general administration (20 per cent) and education (13 per cent). That being said, there are no major development or infrastructure projects proposed.

Mr. Gupta also proposed several measures to increase revenue collection in order to reduce the deficit.

The corporation will redevelop it’s old staff colonies and vacant land for commercial use, hoping to raise Rs.2,000 crore annually by leasing them out.

The civic body also expects to earn from its waste-to-energy plant at Narela-Bawana, which will be fully commissioned by the end of December. The civic body is expecting to earn Rs.30 lakh to Rs.40 lakh a month from the sale of power generated at the plant.

The budget will now be deliberated upon by the Standing Committee and then finally presented in the House in February.

This will be the last budget for the BJP leadership of the corporation for this term, with elections slated for April 2017.