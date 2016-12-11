Delhi

Over Rs. 8 crore seized from law firm

: In the biggest cash seizure made from the Capital after the government announced demonetisation, the police on Saturday allegedly recovered around Rs. 8-10 crore in cash from a law firm in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash-I.

The counting of the notes was still in the process at the time of filing this report, but Ravindra Yadav, Joint CP (Crime), said anywhere between Rs. 2 crore and Rs. 3 crore of the cash was in new notes.

While some officers counted the notes, others headed to other possible hideouts of the firm— T&T Law— for “follow-up raids”.

The subsequent raids were at the instance of the Income Tax Department, which was intimated about the seizures.

The police said the place from where the cash was recovered resembled a “cash godown”. “It was guarded by a single man,” said an investigator.

I-T Dept to probe

The police said the I-T Department had informed them about the law firm making some disclosures in the past.

“The matter will be handed over to the I-T Department for investigation,” said an officer.

Mr. Yadav said the cash seized so far seemed to belong to “black racketeers”.

