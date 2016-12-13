Over 2,000 power theft cases settled

more-in

More than 2,000 cases of power theft that amounted to over Rs.20 crore in dues were settled over the weekend at a Lok Adalat organised at the Saket district court here.

Paperless session

As per a statement issued on Monday, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and the Delhi State Legal Services Authority were able to settle 2,135 power theft cases on December 10 and 11. Being a “green and paper-less” Lok Adalat, the session was able to save 30,000 A4-size sheets of paper, said the BRPL statement. There were no physical files involved as all documents were available on 24 computers set up for the Lok Adalat.

Amicable settlement

The Lok Adalat gave customers from south and west Delhi an opportunity to settle their cases amicably. The cases pertained to both direct theft and meter tampering.