Over 1,600 posts of special educators vacant in municipal schools

As many as 1,692 of the 1,741 sanctioned posts for educators for children with special needs are lying vacant in schools run by the Delhi municipal corporations.

The Education Department of the MCD had forwarded 1,741 vacancies for special educators (primary) to the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) in 2012. The DSSSB, in turn, notified 1,610 vacancies in February 2012, but recommended only 40 candidates.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has now submitted an affidavit in the Delhi High Court in this regard. According to the SDMC, in January 2014, the DSSSB notified 1,692 vacancies of special educators (primary), of which only 90 candidates were recommended for appointment.

“The selection process is yet to be completed by the DSSSB. In case it does not recommend names of special educators, the SDMC will further forward the vacancies to the DSSSB,” it said in the affidavit.

The affidavit was submitted in connection with a contempt petition filed by NGO Social Jurist through advocate Ashok Agarwal demanding action against the government and the three municipal corporations for “sitting over the recruitment process”.

In fact, recently, a vegetable vendor had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, telling them how her two sons, both differently-abled, have suffered due to lack of special educators in MCD schools.

In 2001, the High Court had set a schedule for appointment of teachers to ensure that all posts are filled by July every year. This was done based on a petition filed by the NGO against the DSSSB, the Delhi government and the municipal corporation.

In 2010, the court had said that though the recruitment process was slow, teachers were still being recruited. It, had, however, said that if the State does not recruit teachers, the court could be approached again. The NGO has now sought revival of this petition, saying that the State and its agencies are “actually sitting over” the recruitment process.

At present, 6,672 teachers - including 703 on contract - are working in schools under the SDMC. The unified MCD had sent a request of 6,500 teachers to the DSSSB in 2010. In 2014, the DSSSB forwarded the names of 3,248 candidates, who were distributed among the three corporations.

As many as 510 principals (primary) are working in SDMC schools, while 71 posts are lying vacant.

In its petition, the NGO submitted that “as many as 15,40,691 students are studying in 1,011 schools run by the government of Delhi, 3.29 lakh students are studying in 719 primary schools run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, 2,86,000 in 579 primary schools run by the SDMC, and 3.50 lakh students are studying in 387 primary schools run by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. A total of 25,05,691 students are studying in 1,977 schools run by the government of Delhi and the three MCDs”.