One killed, 3 injured as car rams tree

Crushed: Witnesses said the car was cruising at at least 100 kmph when the accident happened. Photo: special arrangement

A man was killed and three others injured when the car they were travelling in rammed a tree after hitting a divider in Saket here on Sunday afternoon. The police said they suspect over-speeding caused the accident, adding that the incident was reported on M.B. Road.

Critically injured

The deceased has been identified as Karan Patel, a resident of Nipun Apartments in Mehrauli. Three others, who were also in the car and were injured, have been identified as Ankit, Sohail Alam, and Ravi, all residents of Mehrauli. Ankit was critically injured and is undergoing treatment at AIIMS along with the other two.

Speeding

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle was cruising at a speed of at least 100 km per hour when the accident took place. A bid to overtake another car is also suspected, the police said.

“Eyewitnesses told us that the moment their car tried to overtake another car, the driver lost control and applied brakes instantly. However, the car hit the divider, further going on to ram a tree that was on the central verge near J Block, Saket,” said a senior police officer.

Delay in getting bodies out

A PCR call was made and a team rushed to the spot. While Karan succumbed to injuries on the spot, the others sustained serious injuries. Since the car was damaged badly, all four were extracted from the car only after about half-an-hour and with help from locals.

They were all rushed to AIIMS, where Karan was declared brought dead.

A case has been registered at the Saket police station under Section 304-A of the IPC for causing death due to negligence, rash driving, and other relevant sections.

CCTV footage

The CCTV footage of the accident is also being scanned to check if any other vehicle was involved,” the officer said.

He added that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Asked if the driver was inebriated, the police said it could not be established till late on Sunday evening as the injured were still under treatment.