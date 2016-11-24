One held for attacking neighbour with ‘acid’

more-in

A 23-year old resident of New Usmanpur has been arrested for allegedly throwing an “acid-like chemical” on his neighbour under the influence of alcohol on Monday night, said the police.

Three injured

Among those injured were Nishan (20) and a couple, Aalam (48) and Saira (40), who were passing by. All three suffered minor burns.

The incident took place around 8.30 p.m. on Monday when Nishan was returning home. The accused, Aasif (23), stopped him near a milk shop. Though the police believe that Aasif was in an inebriated condition, they did not reveal the reason behind the quarrel. They did, however, clarify that the issue was not related to money.

“Aasif verbally abused Nishan and the it escalated into a scuffle. Aasif, who was carrying a bottle of acid, hit Nishan on the head. Aasif then allegedly flung the bottle at him, a few drops from which which fell on his face. Some of it also fell on a couple passing by,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north-east) A.K. Singla, adding that Aasif fled from the spot.

Nishan informed the police about the incident after reaching home. Based on his statement, the police have registered a case.“We have sent the bottle to a forensic laboratory,” Mr. Singla said.