One dead, seven injured in accidents on Yamuna e-way

: One person died while seven others were injured in two accidents on the Yamuna Expressway on Sunday.

V. S. Bisare, the in-charge of Rabupura police station, said the first accident happened around 11 a.m. near Bhaipur village, when a Maruti Swift rammed a tractor loaded with sacks of wheat.

Mohan Lal, a 56-year-old Delhi-based businessman, was driving the car, while four others were accompanying him. Among them were a woman and a two-year-old child. The victims were rushed to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida, where Lal was declared brought dead.

‘Multiple fractures’

Doctors said he had suffered multiple fractures and head injuries. “The post-mortem report will reveal the cause of death,” said a doctor.

The police are looking for the tractor driver, who fled from the spot leaving his vehicle behind. The victim’s family has not registered any case in this regard.

In another incident, three people were critically injured when vehicles piled up due to dense fog near Luharali toll plaza in Dadri on Sunday evening. The police said the accident happened when a Hyundai Santro driver suddenly applied breaks. One Maruti Esteem and Maruti Alto behind the Santro subsequently collided. The injured have been identified as Khaleel, Shaukeen and Haneef.

(The writer is a freelance journalist)