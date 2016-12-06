One accused identified

more-in

: The Delhi Police have identified the tour guide who had allegedly raped the American woman along with his accomplices at a five-star hotel in Connaught Place in April.

Sources say the man, who is currently in Nepal, has denied any involvement in the incident. He is likely to return from Nepal on Tuesday and has assured the police that he will join the probe, a source said. One of the other accused, who was working at the hotel when the alleged incident took place, now works at some other hotel and the police are trying to trace him.

‘No CCTV inputs’

Meanwhile, the hotel has told the police that they store CCTV footage recordings of a particular time period and the recordings of the time frame when the alleged incident happened have been erased, sources said. The police are mulling over the possibility of sending the hard disks and cameras to CFSL or FSL to try and retrieve the the deleted footage.—PTI