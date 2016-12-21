Nursery admissions to begin on Jan 2

more-in

: The Directorate of Education has announced the admission process for open seats in entry-level classes of private unaided schools in Delhi will commence on January 2 and the last date for submitting applications is January 23. This call for applications covers around 1,400 schools.

About 285 schools built on DDA land will have to follow a separate criteria, that includes admitting 75 per cent of students that live in the vicinity of the school. The guidelines for the same will be released later.

Commenting on the admission process, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Education Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday that all institutes must maintain transparency in the whole procedure and on fees charged. “Delhi government has just two expectations from private schools — transparency in the admission process and fixing of fees on the basis of real expenses of schools. They should not earn profit from it,” said the Minister.

The first list of selected candidates will be released on February 15, and the second list on February 28. The department hopes to complete the entire process by March 31.

Registration fee

The DoE has instructed all schools to make applications forms available till January 23 and charge a maximum of Rs. 25 from the parents as admission registration fee. Parents will not have to purchase the prospectus of the school if they do not wish to.

Twenty-five per cent of the seats in pre-school, pre-primary and Class I will be reserved for economically weaker sections/disadvantaged groups (EWS/DG). The DoE has instructed all private schools to upload their criteria (with points for each criterion) for admission in open seats, on its official website by January 1.

Open to public

Further, the DoE has informed that this year, the criteria and their points uploaded by the schools on the portal of the DoE will be available for public viewing. The schools have been asked to stay clear of the list of 51 criterion that had been abolished by the government last year and upheld by the Delhi High Court. There will be no oral test, interview or ponts based on the education and achievements of parents.

The DoE said that the minimum age of the applying student should be three years as of March 31 in the year in which admission is sought. It also said that the number of seats at the entry level shall not be less than the highest number of seats in entry level classes during last three years.