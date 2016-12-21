Notorious gangster nabbed

more-in

: A brief encounter in the early hours of Tuesday ended in the arrest of a notorious Mewati gangster from Mathura, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell said.

The accused, 30-year-old Sher Khan, was arrested with an automatic 9 mm carbine, and a semi-automatic pistol, said the police.

Khan had been on the run ever since he and his four associates escaped from police custody on December 26 last year. The men were being escorted from Ujjain Jail to Bhondsi Jail by a team of Madhya Pradesh police when they managed to escape.