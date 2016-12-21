Delhi

Notorious gangster nabbed

more-in

: A brief encounter in the early hours of Tuesday ended in the arrest of a notorious Mewati gangster from Mathura, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell said.

The accused, 30-year-old Sher Khan, was arrested with an automatic 9 mm carbine, and a semi-automatic pistol, said the police.

Khan had been on the run ever since he and his four associates escaped from police custody on December 26 last year. The men were being escorted from Ujjain Jail to Bhondsi Jail by a team of Madhya Pradesh police when they managed to escape.

Post a Comment
More In Delhi
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2016 12:23:37 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Notorious-gangster-nabbed/article16914969.ece

© The Hindu