Notice to Noida schools over students’ safety

more-in

A day after 12 children and a bus driver were killed in an accident on Uttar Pradesh’s Aliganj-Paliyali road, the Transport Department swung into action and issued notices to schools, especially 156 schools whose buses are due for a fitness check.

Strict action

The department has also warned schools of strict action if they fail to ensure the safety of students.

Further, a drive was launched against errant school bus operators with vehicles being checked and unfit vehicles being challaned.

Officials in the State transport department admitted that there were school buses that did not adhere to the norms. “With an intention to ensure safety of schoolkids, we have issued notices to all schools, asking them to hold meetings with their transport departments and drivers to ensure proper implementation of motor vehicle laws. We have also alerted them that an intensive drive will be kicked off soon against errant school buses and drivers. If found guilty, action will be initiated against not just the bus owners and drivers, but also against the schools,” said Rachna Yaduvanshi, assistant regional transport officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Fitness tests due

The Transport Department, meanwhile, has also starting scanning documents to identify those school vehicles which are due for a fitness test. “So far, we have identified 156 buses that are due for a fitness test. We have also issued notices. If these bus owners do not ensure fitness, we will take action against them,” Ms. Yaduvanshi added.

The department has also issued a list of do’s and don’ts to schools.

“As per rules, school bus drivers should be experienced. They should have a licence that is at least five years old. The school buses themselves should not be over 15 year old. There should be trained helpers in each bus and the name and number of the school should be visible,” she said.

The transport department has also formed a team to conduct a drive in the district. “We are not going to take it easy. We have already flagged school authorities. Such drives will be conducted in the entire district,” officers said.