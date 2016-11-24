North civic body to give pension with property tax collection

more-in

After two years of delays, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation will disburse three months’ social welfare pensions using the money collected in property tax and conversion charges in the past two weeks.

Since the Centre demonetised Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes, the corporation has collected about Rs.32.6 crore in pending property tax and conversion charges. The payments were made in old notes as municipal taxes and charges were exempted.

On Wednesday, the Community Services Department passed an order for disbursing pension to senior citizens, widows and differently-abled beneficiaries for October, November and December 2014. The civic body will still owe pensioners Rs.1,000 per month from January 2015 till now.

“For now, we have ordered the release of three months’ pension and will look into disbursing pensions further when we have the resources,” said Parvesh Wahi, the Chairperson of the Standing Committee. The civic body used to give pensions to about 80,000 people, but the number has come down due to deaths and some beneficiaries moving away. Others, meanwhile, had themselves removed from the scheme in order to avail the Delhi government’s pension scheme.

Stuck in the middle

Yogender Chandolia, Dev Nagar councillor and former North Delhi Mayor, said that about 90 beneficiaries from his ward had their names struck off the list in the hope of being included in the Delhi government’s scheme.

“The AAP MLA promised people that they would get pensions every month if they signed up for the government scheme. But, these people are not on the government list, and they are no longer on our list as well,” Mr. Chandolia told the Standing Committee.