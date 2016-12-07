North civic body looks into setting up cycle rental stands

more-in

Going shopping in Karol Bagh or trying to make it for an early morning lecture in Delhi University may become easier as the North Delhi Municipal Corporation is looking to install bicycle rental stands to improve last-mile connectivity.

At congested and busy spots like Karol Bagh, Chandni Chowk and Delhi University, the north civic body is proposing to install cycle stands near Metro stations and bus stops.

Green solution

“Delhi already has so much traffic and air pollution, we need to find environment-friendly solutions. We will be setting up cycle-sharing stands at various spots,” said Parvesh Wahi, chairperson of the Standing Committee.

A proposal would be passed by the Standing Committee in its next meeting, said Mr. Wahi. The proposal was up for discussion at a meeting of the Standing Committee on Tuesday, but the meeting was adjourned due to the passing of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

As per the proposal, each stand will have 10 cycles and space for ads. The project will be outsourced to private individuals or companies, who will have to set up the stands. They will be allowed to sell the ad space on the cycle stands at a fixed rate of Rs.100 per square feet.

First 30 minutes free

The stands will function from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. and will be open to registered members and those with credit cards. The first 30 minutes will be free after which Rs.10 will be charged every hour.

A membership will cost Rs.1,000 for those with credit cards and Rs.1,500 for those who don’t have a card. Users will be able to pick up a cycle from one stand and return it at another one. So far, the North corporation has proposed 25 locations for the project.