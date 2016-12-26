North Delhi vendors to get cashless option to pay fee

more-in

Vendors at street markets in north Delhi will soon be able to pay their tehbazari fee via point of sale (POS) or card machines.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation will deploy POS machines at the weekly markets and street shopping hubs within a week.

Drive ‘successful’

The civic body carried out a pilot drive at the Sunday book bazaar in Daryaganj, which it termed “successful”. While customers will not be able to pay with debit or credit cards yet, some vendors themselves paid their Rs.15 per table tehbazari fee via the POS machines deployed at the book bazaar on Sunday.

Apart from that, the vendors were also informed about the need to adopt cashless transactions. Officials who carried out the drive, which included Additional Commissioner (Finance) Pankaj K. Singh and City Zone Deputy Commissioner Dharmendra Kumar, found that many vendors possessed credit or debit cards, and were willing to pay the hawker’s fee using them.

Cashless across zones

Terming the trial at Daryaganj “successful”, the chairperson of the North Corporation Standing Committee, Parvesh Wahi, said that two POS machines were already operational in the city zone.

“By next week, we should have the provisions in place to make cashless payments throughout our six zones,” he said.

The corporation is procuring 21 POS machines, of which 11 will be placed at citizen service bureaus and hospitals, and 10 will be used for property tax collection. More machines would be procured as per the requirement, he said.