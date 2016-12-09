Noida schools to delay start

more-in

: Keeping the foggy weather in mind, the Noida and Ghaziabad district administration on Thursday ordered all the schools in the city to open at 9.30 am. The administration, in a circular issued to all schools, explained that due to the prevailing foggy conditions, there is a need to take action.

Poor weather

The decision will be applicable to all schools affiliated to the ICSE, CBSE and UP Board in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate Nagendra Prasad Singh said the move comes after the fall in temperatures and poor weather conditions.

Effective from Friday

“We have asked the school managements to ensure that all classes — from nursery to XII — are held from 9.30 am to 2.30 pm. The government does not want to hamper classes but bad weather is unfit for the students. We will monitor the weather and take necessary action. Till then the schools are told to comply to the order,” said Mr Singh. The order will take effect from Friday and will continue till further order, he added.

The District Magistrate has asked the basic education officer to ensure compliance to the order in all the schools that earlier opened at 8 am and closed at 2 pm. The metrological department on Thursday recorded the minimum and maximum temperatures at 11.6°C and 22.8°C respectively. Last month, the Noida district administration had ordered closure of classes from Nursery to Class II in all government and private schools for two days due to inclement weather and rise in pollution levels.

