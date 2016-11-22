Noida farmers threaten stronger stir

more-in

Protesters accuse Noida Authority of ignoring demands of hiked compensation and developed plots

The Bhartiya Kisan Union’s ongoing protest outside the Noida Authority’s office in Sector 6 here turned violent on Monday with construction on development projects being brought to a halt.

The farmers halted construction in Sector 118, where the Noida Authority is constructing flats under the Samajwadi Awas Yojna, and did not allow labourers to work till late evening. They have now threatened a stronger protest.

Mahapanchayat

The farmers have also decided to hold a mahapanchayat to decide on the future course of action.

Accusing the Noida Authority of not paying heed to their demands for hiked compensation, developed plots in lieu of land acquired, and education and health facilities to them and their families, the protesters said they have decided to stop work at development projects in Sector 168 on Tuesday.

The protest outside the Noida Authority’s office was started after it allegedly did not live up to the promises made to farmers and over its failure to implement the Allahabad High Court’s 2014 order, which directed the Authority to give 64.7 per cent hiked compensation and developed land to the farmers.

Meetings fail

Several meetings have been held with the Authority, the district administration and the Noida police, which allegedly yielded no result.

Begraj Gurjar, the vice-president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, told The Hindu that the farmers had met Noida Authority CEO P.K. Agrawal, Deputy CEO Saumya Srivastav, Additional CEO Shisheer, District Magistrate N.P. Singh and others, but were only given empty assurances.

‘Will gherao

officers’ houses’

“On Monday, we stopped construction. If our demands are not met, we will not only halt developed projects but also gherao officers’ houses,” he added.

“A mahapanchayat will be organised on Thursday. We have announced a fight against tainted officers and the Noida Authority,” he added.

“We have been trying to pacify the agitating farmers. We will not allow them to take the law into their hands. We hope to bring the situation under control soon,” said the Noida Authority Deputy CEO.

(The writer is a freelance journalist)