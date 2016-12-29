Noida Authority officials, engineers under I-T scanner

more-in

Officials and engineers of the Noida Authority are on the income tax radar. The department has issued notices to some existing and former officials of the Authority and sought their income and property details.

According to U.P. government sources, Form 16 and property returns details (from 2009 to 2016) of 25 officials and engineers has been sought from the Noida Authority.

These officials allegedly have links with Noida Authority’s former chief engineer Yadav Singh, who is an accused in a massive contracts scam and under investigation following income tax raids.

Some of the officials have also been called by the CBI to participate in the investigation related to Yadav Singh, who for a while also held the charge of engineer-in-chief at Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Authorities.

Details of contracts sought

The Income Tax (I-T) Department had earlier sought details of contracts awarded during Yadav Singh’s tenure. The Hindu has accessed this report compiled by the Noida Authority and sent to the I-T Department. According to the report, Singh awarded a total of 3,029 civil tenders between 2007 and 2012. The maximum number was during 2011-12. Some of the 25 officials have now been transferred from Noida Authority, while some have retired.

Crackdown on black money

“Form 16 details of these officials have been submitted, but there is a ‘culture’ in Noida Authority that officials do not submit properties returns. The department has been asked to get property returns details directly from these officials and engineers,” sources added.