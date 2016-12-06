Nobel laureates, world leaders to come together at summit for children

more-in

“Never before have there been so many laws and treaties protecting the children and never before have they been so vulnerable and exploited and that I feel is the tragedy of our times. That is our biggest failure and our greatest challenge,” said Nobel Peace Prize winner (2014) Kailash Satyarthi speaking to The Hindu.

Call for compassion

To help set in motion a world-wide campaign to voice this concern Mr. Satyarthi is bringing together nobel laureates and leaders from around the world for ‘Laureates and Leaders For Children: Summit 2016’, which will be hosted over December 10-11.

“This will be a unique gathering which has been convened with one overarching goal: to build a strong moral platform for a child-friendly world by globalising compassion for ending trafficking, especially its worst forms like sexual exploitation and slavery everywhere,” said Mr. Satyarthi.

He had won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for his “struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education”.

He added that the summit is designed to tap into the intellectual and moral power, experience, resilience and passion of the world’s established thought leaders to focus on the world’s most deprived children.

Let children be children

“Bringing together the leadership of 25 laureates and leaders, young people and over 150 eminent personalities from various walks of life – academia, business, civil society, sports, arts and culture – the summit will call for urgent action to allow children to remain children, all over the world,” he said.

Another programme

This team, along with some select partners, is also getting ready to unveil another programme called 100 million for 100 million, aimed at reaching out to the youth.

“The idea is simple... to motivate youngsters to educate themselves and speak up for the youth who aren’t as privileged as them. This will be a five-year massive social media engaging programme through which we hope to reach the youngsters, who are our future,” he said.

Satyarthi added that the youth have the “passion, strength, and desire” to make a change. “It is now upto us to channelise this into a positive movement,” he said.