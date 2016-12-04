No space for impounded cars: cops

more-in

With the Delhi Police having the parking capacity to accommodate just over two per cent of the 1.9 lakh diesel vehicles de-registered last month and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) too throwing up its hands as far as space is concerned, officers fear that parking the impounded vehicles could be a major roadblock in the implementation.

Following the National Green Tribunal’s demand for immediate steps to curb air pollution, the Delhi government had announced de-registration of diesel vehicles older than 15 years.

On November 19, the Transport department de-registered these vehicles. Since then, 63 diesel vehicles have been impounded.

But as more vehicles get taken off the streets, a space crunch looms.

The Delhi Traffic Police presently has a parking capacity of 9,000 cars over eight sites out of which 6,000 slots are occupied by vehicles impounded for other violations. The remaining 3,000 slots are left for the diesel vehicles.

Request denied

Days before the de-registration order was issued, the Delhi Police had asked the DDA to provide an additional 21 sites where they could park the impounded cars.

In the letter, the police had also identified lands owned by the DDA where the vehicles could be kept, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Garima Bhatnagar,

The authority, however, turned down the request saying that they need the land and could not provide it exclusively for parking, said the police.

It is pertinent to mention that while on paper the vehicles have been de-registered, no policy has been announced for subsequent disposal.

“As long as the owners do not take the vehicles out, things are fine but when we impound them we will need space. Our capacity is less than even the most conservative estimate of ten per cent or 19,000 vehicles in case the old diesel vehicles are impounded,” said Ms. Bhatnagar.

The Hindu tried to contact DDA officials for their version but they were not available for a comment.