No one will be forcibly evicted, assures Minister

Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain met the residents of Kathputli Colony on Monday following complaints that they were being “forcibly” evicted from the area.

“Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officers have assured me that no one is being forcibly evicted. There is also a High Court court order which states that nobody can be forcibly dislodged,” Mr. Jain told the residents, adding that if the DDA tries to forcibly remove anyone, they should inform the government.

‘Sit-in protest’

“Thereafter, we will stage a sit-in to protest the move,” the Minister said. He added that there are 700 JJ Clusters in the city out of which 400 fall under the jurisdiction of the DDA.

This isn’t the first time that Mr. Jain has visited the area.

In February 2014, Mr. Jain along with former Cabinet Minister Girish Soni had visited the colony and joined a protest against a builder.

When asked if he supports the project now, Mr. Jain said that his view doesn’t matter and he was present at the spot only to make sure that

no one is evicted forcibly. “Even those who have signed the papers and do not want to leave now, can stay back in the area,” the Minister said.