No HC relief on withdrawal limit

more-in

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined any interim relief on a petition praying for removal of cap on daily withdrawal of money deposited in banks before demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes.

A Bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice V. K. Rao declined immediate relief to the petitioner, a businessman, on the ground that the Supreme Court is seized of the issue. It further said that it was not aware of the proceedings before the apex court and, therefore, the petitioner should produce the copy of the order by November 25. “Let it come up on Friday. Then we will decide what to do,” the Bench said.

The Bench’s oral observations were made during a brief hearing of a plea by Ashok Sharma, who had come to the court on Tuesday seeking an interim relief on the ground that the Centre’s decision to put a cap on weekly withdrawal of Rs.24,000 is ‘affecting right to livelihood’ of the people.

The counsel also told the judges that as the apex court has declined to withhold the petitions against demonetisation in different high courts, this court should give some interim order as the government may again come out with new directives on withdrawal.

To this, the Bench responded since it is not aware of the proceedings in the Supreme Court, it will wait for the copy of the order.