Nitish to chair JD(U) meet in city tomorrow

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will preside over a convention of the Janata Dal (United) workers here on Saturday.

Among deliberations related to resurrecting the JD(U)’s Delhi unit, “affixing responsibility” on and questioning the “false propaganda” of the AAP-led Delhi government and the BJP-led civic bodies will figure prominently on the agenda.

Pradesh president Raj Singh Mann said: “The Delhi government and the civic bodies are turning a blind eye to the welfare of the people.”

Dec 2, 2016

