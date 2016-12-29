Nilgai injured in accident, rescued

more-in

An adult male nilgai was rescued by Wildlife SOS after it was grievously injured in an accident at Narela on Wednesday. The antelope is currently under observation and treatment.

The nilgai had slipped into a nearby drain after being hit by a speeding vehicle. Besides fracturing its left hind limb in the fall, it also suffered injuries to the nose and mouth. Traumatised by the accident and in immense pain, the nilgai was unable to move. A six-member rescue team called the fire brigade to help lift the animal into the rescue ambulance.

Head constable Gori Shankar of Narela police Station said: “We received a call about the nilgai in the evening and informed Wildlife SOS.”

A rescue team member said: “We had to be very careful during the rescue as the nilgai had sustained multiple injuries. Surprisingly, it remained calm throughout the rescue operation, which minimised the chances of it getting injured further.”

Low visibility

Wildlife SOS co-founder Kartick Satyanarayan said incidents of road accidents involving animals increase in winters due to low visibility.

“There is need to be careful and take extra precaution while driving or riding in regions which are nilgai prone. The accidents are dangerous both for the animal and the people involved,” he said, adding that the problem of uncontrolled habitat encroachment, the primary reason why these animals stray into urban areas, needs to be addressed urgently.

The nilgai or blue bull (Boselaphus tragocamelus) is the largest Asian antelope. Endemic to the Indian sub-continent, it is protected under the wildlife Act.