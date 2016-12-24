Delhi

Nigerian found with Rs. 57 lakh at IGIA

more-in

: A Nigerian national is being questioned by the Income Tax Department after he was found to be carrying over Rs. 57 lakh, of which Rs. 53 lakh was in the new currency notes, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here early on Friday.

Apart from the new notes, Rs. 4.29 lakh cash in the banned denominations was also recovered from the man travelling to Coimbatore. A senior CISF officer said that the incident came to the fore around 2.30 a.m.Senior CISF officers said that a scan of the check-in baggage detected the cash, following which manual checking was undertaken.

“The man was travelling by 6E-6213 to Coimbatore. He was asked to reveal the source of the money. However, he was allowed to board as cash is not a banned item. We alerted our CISF counterparts at the Coimbatore airport,” said the officer on Friday evening.

Post a Comment
More In Delhi
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2016 9:17:17 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Nigerian-found-with-Rs.-57-lakh-at-IGIA/article16934801.ece

© The Hindu