Nigerian found with Rs. 57 lakh at IGIA

: A Nigerian national is being questioned by the Income Tax Department after he was found to be carrying over Rs. 57 lakh, of which Rs. 53 lakh was in the new currency notes, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here early on Friday.

Apart from the new notes, Rs. 4.29 lakh cash in the banned denominations was also recovered from the man travelling to Coimbatore. A senior CISF officer said that the incident came to the fore around 2.30 a.m.Senior CISF officers said that a scan of the check-in baggage detected the cash, following which manual checking was undertaken.

“The man was travelling by 6E-6213 to Coimbatore. He was asked to reveal the source of the money. However, he was allowed to board as cash is not a banned item. We alerted our CISF counterparts at the Coimbatore airport,” said the officer on Friday evening.