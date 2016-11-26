Next step is to ban manufacture: advocate

more-in

: With the Supreme Court banning the sale of firecrackers, advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, the father of one of the three minor petitioners, said the next step would be a ban on their manufacture.

“A lot of people die during the manufacturing process,” said Mr. Sankaranarayanan.

Asked if the order would be implemented in spirit, he said: “When the sale is banned, all that has to be done is to cancel licences.”

When asked if it was too late to ban the sale, Mr. Sankaranarayanan said: “It is not right to continue with something bad only because it is late.”

For greater good

During a recent hearing, the Delhi High Court had asked why the Union government did not organise firecracker shows like in the U.S., rather than every individual bursting crackers. The advocate said there was a direction to that effect by the Supreme Court in 2005, but nothing was done to implement the same.