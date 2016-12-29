Newspaper photograph helps nab cheat

more-in

A photograph in a newspaper has helped trace a man who allegedly cheated many people by promising to help them get their e-rickshaws financed, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as 33-year-old Rajat Taneja.

The police are, however, yet to recover the cheated amount from him.

The complaint against him had been received at Rajouri Garden police station on February 18.

The complainant, Rajiv Bahal, told the police that he was running an institute that trained e-rickshaw drivers in Subhash Nagar.

Among the several instructors he had employed was Rajat Taneja who quit the job after working for some time.

It was many weeks after he had quit job that 13 trainees visited the institute to demand e-rickshaws.

They said they had made payments of Rs 30,000-50,000 to Taneja on the pretext that he would get the remaining amount financed.

Since Taneja was untraceable, the police registered a case and began their investigation. Even the victims kept a lookout for the accused.

However, recently the complainant approached the police to provide them a news article in which the accompanying photograph showed Taneja riding an e-rickshaw, said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

That helped the police take their investigation forward as they were able to confirm that Taneja was still driving an e-rickshaw.

The photograph that was provided also helped identify his location.

More information was gathered and the accused was finally nabbed, said the police. He is being questioned in a bid to recover the duped money.