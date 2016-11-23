Newspaper hawker crushed to death

more-in

: A 45-year-old newspaper hawker was allegedly crushed to death by a speeding car in north Delhi’s Civil Lines in the early hours of Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Prakash Chander Pandey.

Eyewitnesses said he was setting up his stall when the incident happened.

A passer-by saw the man lying in a pool of blood and informed the police.

Pandey was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The police said they were scanning a CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused.